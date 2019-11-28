Vijay Deverakonda on criticism of Arjun Reddy: ‘I am very irritated right now, I don’t care what you think of the film or misogyny’

regional-movies

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has said he is irritated by the social media reaction to Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, saying he dislikes “that people are celebrating at my cost”. The films have faced criticism for showcasing misogyny and toxic masculinity, a charge that was reiterated by actor Parvathy in a recent actors’ roundtable also attended by Vijay.

Speaking at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Vijay said, “I am normally very understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was a genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But these people don’t know what they are talking about. I feel they are very misplaced. I didn’t mind the question. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is the social media and media ‘hadavidi’. People go nuts. They don’t know what they are talking about. I dislike that people are celebrating at my cost. That’s my issue. I don’t care what you think of the film, misogyny or the interview.”

“I am very irritated right now. I can’t keep it in and I want to take it out. If I will keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me,” he said.

Parvathy had said, “Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh had the visual grammar of glorification, Joker did not. At no point did I look at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played and think ‘Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone’. We can watch a tragedy and leave it there, without feeling inspired to follow it. Whereas if you’re telling there is no passion in a relationship without slapping each other and I see the comments on YouTube where people are resonating and engaging with that, you can see, engaging with that in a massive, mob-like manner. Where you’re inciting violence...”

At the event, a fan asked Vijay if he will do Tamil or Marathi films, the Dear Comrader star responded, “I will make it soon into Bollywood.” Elaborating on the genres he would love to work on Vijay added, “Love, Action and Drama.”

