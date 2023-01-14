VD12 first look: Vijay Deverakonda poses as cop in poster of his next Telugu film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri

Vijay Deverakonda announced his next film VD12 on Friday with a poster revealing the first look. Vijay and Gowtam Tinnanuri are joining hands for the actor's next Telugu film. The actor posed as a cop in the poster and said his 'heart skipped a few beats' when he heard the script and came to know about the team of his next film, which is being directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker. Vijay was last seen in Liger (2022), alongside Ananya Panday. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda on ‘comeback’ after Liger failure

The poster for Vijay's upcoming film, dubbed VD12, featured a silhouette of a cop, whose face was covered with a cloth. Sharing it, Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this." Teasing that the film could be a spy thriller, the text on the poster read, "I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous spy." The poster also showed the image of a burning ship in the middle of a water.

The Script. The Team. My next.



My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12 pic.twitter.com/x7ELlsb6Ub — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 13, 2023

Gowtam Tinnanuri, too, shared the first look poster with a caption that read, "VD12 This one is special with @TheDeverakonda..." Producer S Naga Vamsi also tweeted, “We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular.” The VD12 shoot is expected to commence soon, and more details on the same are expected to be revealed in coming weeks.

Vijay Deverakonda fans reacted to the first look of his new film, with many saying they could not wait to see him as 'a spy' A fan tweeted, "Excited, anna (brother)." Another one said, "I'm waiting for your blockbuster." One wrote, "Vijay as a cop or a spy? Either way, can't wait!" One more tweeted, "What a comeback!"

Vijay's last release Liger, which was promoted as a pan-Indian project, failed at the box office; despite registering worldwide opening of ₹25 crore, Liger crashed at the box office and went without a trace. The film marked Vijay's Bollywood debut. After Liger’s failure, Vijay's film Jana Gana Mana was shelved. It was to be directed by Puri Jagannadh, who had directed Liger, as well. Next, Vijay will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is set to be release in 2023.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON