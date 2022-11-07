Vijay Deverakonda on ‘comeback’ after Liger failure: I didn’t go anywhere

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who attended an event as a chief guest on Sunday, opened up about bouncing back after the failure of his last release Liger, which released amid major expectations and bombed at the box-office. In his speech, Vijay said that he hasn’t gone anywhere to make a comeback and that he’s right here. His response was received by loud cheer by the audience. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda reveals he ‘was in love with’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Liger was directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starred Ananya Panday. Karan Johar came on board to present the film in Hindi. The film marked Vijay’s Bollywood debut.

Speaking at the event, Vijay said, “Wherever I go, fans keep saying, anna, you have to give a comeback. I wanted to tell you, I didn’t go anywhere.”

As a video from the event surfaced online, fans replied to his statement with fire emojis. One fan commented that he wishes he had the same confidence as Vijay in life.

Liger, which also starred Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, was promoted aggressively as a pan-Indian film, especially after Karan Johar came on board to release the Hindi version. However, the film opened to largely negative response from the audience, with most calling the film ‘formulaic’ and ‘wasted opportunity’ for Vijay who spent three years on the project. Despite registering worldwide opening of ₹25 crore, Liger crashed at the box-office and went without a trace.

Even before the release of Liger, it was announced that Vijay and Puri will work together on another project titled Jana Gana Mana. It was also announced that the film will be released in August 2023. However, the project has now been shelved. A source close to Vijay confirmed to Hindustan Times that the project has been called off.

Vijay is currently busy shooting for Telugu romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

