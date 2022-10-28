Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vijay Deverakonda reveals he ‘was in love with’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

telugu cinema
Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:23 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda has shared Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda trailer. He has also said that he was in love with her during his college days.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vijay Deverakonda has said he was in love with Samantha Ruth Prabhu during his college days as he shared the newly launched trailer of her upcoming film, Yashoda. Samantha plays a surrogate mother in the Telugu film that revolves around a surrogacy racquet. Also read: Yashoda trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a surrogate mother who’d do anything to protect her child. Watch

Sharing the Yashoda trailer on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is (heart emoji). So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2's new film #YashodaTrailer. In theatres 11-11-2022.” He further wrote in another tweet, “Wishing the entire team all the very best and sending all my love!”

The film has been directed by Hari and Harish. It revolves around a surrogate mother Yashoda who goes on to unfold the secrets of a serious medical crime as she enrolls in a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy.

Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam as well. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad thanked Vijay and all others for promoting the film trailer. He said, "I thank Vijay Deverakonda, Suriya, Rakshit Shetty, DulQuer Salman and Varun Dhawan for launching the trailer. It recieved a phenomenal response in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It went instantly viral and trending on YouTube already. Everyone's heaping praises on Samantha's performance, Manisharma's BGM and the concept. Although we revealed the core plot of the story, the audience will be thrilled with the scenes and sequences in theatres. Leaving no stone unturned in the making and promotions under Sridevi Movies, we're releasing this seat edge thriller worldwide in 5 languages on Nov 11th".

Samantha and Vijay will now be seen together in Shiva Nirvana's romantic comedy Kushi. The film was shot in Kashmir and will release in theatres on December 23.

