Vijay Deverakonda's rugged look from VD 12 leaks online; producers urge fans to refrain from sharing it

Yet another Telugu movie faces numerous leaks after Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Gowtam Tinnanuri is shooting for his yet-to-be-titled VD 12 with Vijay Deverakonda in Sri Lanka. Two pictures of the actor’s yet-to-be-revealed look were leaked on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda review Kalki 2898 AD) Vijay Deverakonda will play a spy in his next film.

Vijay Deverakonda’s leaked looks

Two photos of Vijay from the film leaked online within a few hours of each other. One picture shot from a distance sees him sitting pillion on a bike at the beach. Another image is of him looking into the camera, seemingly in the middle of a village festival. While the first picture seems to be taken while he was shooting outdoors, the second one is of the monitor, seemingly leaked from someone on set. Both the pictures see him sport a rugged look, with cropped hair and a beard.

Production house reacts to leaks

Producers of the film, Sithara Entertainments headed by Naga Vamsi, shared a note on X after noticing the leaks. They wrote, “Dear Rowdy fans, we share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team #VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience. Till date, we have completed 60% of the shoot and are currently filming in Sri Lanka.”

Adding that they wanted to share Vijay’s look from the film at opportune time, they wrote, “For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps. Preserving the first look for a red hot official unveiling. We kindly ask you to refrain from sharing any leaks and wait for the official announcement. Coming very soon!”

About VD 12

Vijay was last seen in Parasuram Petla’s The Family Star, which received a lukewarm response. Vijay shot for VD 12 in Visakhapatnam before heading to Sri Lanka for the rest of the shoot. Vijay will play a spy in the thriller and has undergone a transformation for the part.