Watch: Vijay Deverakonda gives hilarious twist to video of him falling down stairs, fans say 'only you can handle this'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who recently slipped and fell on a flight of stairs, has presented the video of the mishap with a new twist. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video which began with his fall but midway showed another clip. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda falls down stairs while promoting Sahiba song in Mumbai. Watch) Vijay Deverakonda shared a new video on Instagram.

Vijay gives twist to his fall video

In the edited video, Vijay's fall was replaced by him dropping on the floor and then striking a pose as he smiled at the camera. The actor enjoyed a lollipop as he rested his head on his hand while lying on the floor. The words "fall, falling, falling in looove with my rwdy boys and girls" were seen in the clip. Vijay wore a green T-shirt, pants and a cap in the clip.

The video ended with a note, "I fell and it went crazy. That is the RWDY way of life. Fall hard, when you rise-fly! Fail big, when you succeed- you go again! All out. Always. Shop RwDY essentials. RWDY.IN." The caption read, "I fell & it went crazy. That is the RWDY life. RWDYs go allout always. Irrespective of highs and lows. & RWDY essentials sell out always. Lots of love. Stay RWDY (red heart emoji)."

Here's what fans said

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Only you can handle this." A comment read, "That was savage!!!!" "Slipper shot to trollers," wrote a person. "That’s what makes you so unique, my baby, falling for you again and again," commented an Instagram user.

About Vijay's fall

The actor visited Mithibai College in Mumbai on Friday to promote his songSahiba. A video capturing the moment when the actor lost his balance and slipped emerged on social media. After the fall, the actor quickly regained his composure. However, his team members quickly covered the cameras and asked the photographers present at the venue not to record the moment.

More about Vijay's films

Vijay was last seen in 2023’s Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and The Family Star this year with Mrunal Thakur. He also played Arjuna in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He will soon be seen in films helmed by Gowtam and Rahul Sankrityan.