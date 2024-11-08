Vijay Deverakonda falls off stairs while promoting Sahiba song in Mumbai. Watch

Vijay Deverakonda recently visited a Mumbai college to promote his upcoming song, Sahiba. The outing took an unexpected turn when the actor suffered an unfortunate mishap. While attending the event, Vijay accidentally fell off the stairs. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda's rugged look from VD 12 leaks online; producers urge fans to refrain from sharing it Vijay Deverakonda was attending a cultural fest at Mithibai College on Friday.

Vijay Deverakonda stumbles

A video capturing the moment when the actor lost his balance and slipped has emerged on social media.

He attended a cultural fest at Mithibai College on Friday. In the video, Vijay can be seen losing his balance and slipping from the stairs. It happened when he was leaving the building.

After the fall, the actor quickly regained his composure. However, his team members quickly covered the cameras and asked the photographers, present at the venue, to not record the moment.

His fans were left worried after watching the video on social media and took to the comment section to express their concern.

One user wrote, “It can happen to anyone. It’s just a slip of the foot. Plus, there was no injury. Is it such an important item for display? I personally didn’t find it so”, with another commenting, “You don’t have privacy once you become a celebrity. There’s no personal life.”

Vijay Deverakonda's shoulder injury

Some days back it was reported that Vijay Deverakonda got injured while shooting for his next film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. When the incident occurred, he was shooting an action sequence for the yet-to-be-titled VD 12. The actor’s team tells Hindustan Times that he continued to shoot despite it because there’s ‘no time for a break’.

At that time, a source from Vijay’s team told Hindustan Times he was shooting for a ‘challenging action sequence’ when he suffered the injury. They said, “Vijay is getting physio and rehab because his shoulder hurts after he got injured during a fight sequence. But he’s still training for his role and shooting his scenes, doing his best not to escalate the injury further and pushing through the pain. There’s no time for a break on his schedule now.” The actor or the film’s team haven’t issued an official statement yet.

On the work front

The last three years have not been kind to Vijay. He faced a setback with 2020’s World Famous Lover and 2022’s Liger. The films did not perform well at the box office, nor got good reviews. He was last seen in 2023’s Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Star this year with Mrunal Thakur. He also played Arjuna in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He will soon be seen in films helmed by Gowtam and Rahul Sankrityan.