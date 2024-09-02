Ananya Panday reveals she was not okay saying ‘a lot of things’ in Liger: I am happy that I voiced my opinion

Ananya Panday is busy promoting her new show Call Me Bae. Talking with Sucharita Tyagi in a new interview, Ananya shared that as a young actor in the industry, she voices her opinions quite a lot. She gave the example of the time she was shooting for Liger, when she said to the makers that she was not ‘okay’ saying a lot of things in the script that her character says in the film. (Also read: Ananya Panday on 'Call Me Bae': It's an amalgamation of all chick-flicks I grew up watching) Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in Liger.

What Ananya said

During the chat, Ananya said, “The way we are exposed to things now, where you feel like its on your phone but its also so much more… I don't know how to label it. It's bad out there. Being a young, Gen-Z person the only thing I can do is use my voice for what is important. I feel like everyone needs to stand for something, you don't need to stand for everything but you can stand for something. That's what I try to do. Personally for me women's safety and the state of that in our country is very important to speak about and I do voice my opinion a lot.”

‘Listen I am not okay saying this'

She added, “Whenever I am reading a script I have this red flag thing going on in my mind like, ‘No Gen-Z person speaks like this.’ This is not okay. It is my duty and responsibility as a woman to be that face and say this is not correct. If I say that people are going to think that it is okay. For example, Liger where there were lot of things that where I was like, ‘Listen I am not okay saying this. As a woman this is not correct.’ They actually did make those changes and I am really happy that I did voice my opinion at that time.”

Liger was a sports action drama film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. It marked Vijay's Bollywood debut. It was also Ananya's first bilingual film. Vijay played the role of a MMA fighter in the film. The film failed to impress audiences at the box office.

Fans will see Ananya next in Call Me Bae. It also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. The show, which is executive produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, will debut on Prime Video on September 6.