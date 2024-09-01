September 2024 web series: Call Me Bae, Gyeongseong Creature 2, Emily in Paris 4 Part 2, The Perfect Couple

In September 2024, several web series, including Call Me Bae, Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Tanaav Season 2, and The Perfect Couple, will release across OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Agatha All Along, The Judge from Hell and others. (Also Read | New K-dramas in September 2024: From The Judge From Hell to Seoul Busters and more) Stills from Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae, Park Seo Joon's Gyeongseong Creature 2, and Lily Collins' Emily in Paris 4 Part 2.

1) Call Me Bae

Ananya Panday's series debut has been directed by Collin D'Cunha. The Prime Video show will see billionaire fashionista Bae (Ananya) navigate life after she is disowned by her family. Bae has a lavish lifestyle, but her privileged and glamorous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. Now, in Mumbai, Bae must now fend for herself. The trailer showed Bae's efforts to adapt to her new reality -- from navigating public transportation to the demanding life of a journalist in Mumbai. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. Call Me Bae will premiere on the streaming platform on September 6.

2) Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

The logline of the show reads, "The first season, which captured the heartbreaking romance between two people standing against the tragedy borne from monstrous human desire in 1945 Gyeongseong, now takes viewers on a journey to 2024 Seoul. This season uncovers the never-ending ties of fate — both good and bad — that weaves through time. Ho-jae, a man deceptively similar to Tae-sang, and Chae-ok, a survivor of the Gyeongseong spring, navigate these complex relationships in the modern era." The show stars Han So Hee, Park Seo Joon, Lee Moo Saeng and Bae Hyeon Seong, among others. Gyeongseong Creature 2 will air on Netflix on September 27.

3) Emily in Paris 4 Part 2

Part two of the Netflix show is an exciting blend of romance, drama, and a dash of Italian charm. A clip released shared by Netflix showed a tantalizing glimpse into what's next for Emily (Lily Collins) as she navigates both personal and professional challenges, culminating in a glamorous trip to Rome. Emily mingles with familiar faces like Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) amidst the picturesque snowy landscapes of France. New dynamics come into play with Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) latest hire, Genevieve (Thalia Besson), who adds a fresh American touch to the Savoir team. The second part of season 4 will premiere on September 12.

4) Tanaav 2

Kabir Farooqui, aka Manav Vij, is back with Special Task Force in season 2 of the thrilling series. The show weaves together stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge in an action-packed narrative. This time, Kabir and the Special Task Group (STG) face a new threat as Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man, arrives in Kashmir. Tanaav is the official remake of Israel's Fauda. The show, which will stream on Sony LIV, is directed by Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas. The show also features Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, Sukhmani Sadana. Tanaav 2 will stream from September 6.

5) The Perfect Couple

The gripping new Netflix series is a six-episode adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's acclaimed novel. A wedding spirals into chaos when a body is found on the beach, transforming a joyous occasion into a murder investigation. The show stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson and Ishaan Khatter. The cast also features Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, and Isabelle Adjani. Directed by Susanne Bier, The Perfect Couple will premiere globally on Netflix on September 5.

6) Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The highly anticipated second season of Ryan Murphy's true-crime anthology series will stream on Netflix. It will premiere on September 19. Following the success of Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022), Netflix has expanded the 'Monsters' series into an anthology format. This new season shifts focus to the infamous case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, Jose and Mary Louise 'Kitty' Menendez. Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch will portray the Menendez brothers, with Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny cast as their parents.

7) Agatha All Along

It is a miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer and is based on the Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness. Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. The series will also star Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. Agatha All Along is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on September 18, with its first two episodes. The other seven episodes will release weekly until November 6.

8) The Judge from Hell

The Park Shin Hye and Kim Jaeyoung-starrer will release on Disney+ on September 21. The story is about a power-hungry female judge and a compassionate detective who work together to serve justice. Kang Bitna is a demon to punishes the wrongdoers on Earth and sends them to the fiery pits of hell. Han Doan is a sharp-minded but kind-hearted detective. The fantasy drama will be fun to watch as this fire and ice combo will work together for justice.

9) Famila de medianoche (Midnight Family)

The 10-episode Spanish-language medical drama will stream on Apple TV+. Natalia Beristain's hour-long series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Wednesday, September 25, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through November 20. It features Joaquin Cosio, Renata Vaca, Diego Calva, Sergio Bautista, and Oscar Jaenada, among others.

10) What Comes After Love

Set to release on September 27, the show stars Lee Seyoung and Kentaro Sakaguchi. The Prime Video series is about a Korean student, Choi Hong, falling in love with Aoki Jungo while studying in Japan. However, the two eventually part ways only to meet five years later in Korea. The question is whether the two will come together again or if this is the end.