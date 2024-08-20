Call Me Bae trailer reaction: Netizens call Ananya Panday’s show desi version of 2 Broke Girls

The trailer for Ananya Panday’s series Call Me Bae dropped today, and it's a wild ride. The first sneak peek into the world of Call Me Bae is already generating a lot of buzz on social media, with many people wondering if it is an Indian version of the popular international series, 2 Broke Girls. Also read: Call Me Bae trailer: Ananya Panday goes from heiress to hustler in fairytale dramedy about privilege. Watch Call Me Bae is scheduled to release on September 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

Some social media users also mentioned that the trailer reminded them of Schitt's Creek, with a hintd of Emily in Paris. The show features Ananya as a privileged South Delhi heiress who loses it all and must start anew in Mumbai.

What did the netizens say

Many social media users used Reddit and Instagram to express their views after watching the trailer.

“Very 2 broke girls+Schitt creek ka sasta version,” wrote one, with another writing, “Yess! I won't be surprised if there are scenes copied from these shows. Looks very much like 2 Broke Girls and Emily in Paris”.

“I immediately thought of 2 broke girls. Her character is definitely inspired from there,” shared another.

One user wrote, “I think the acting is supposed to be exaggerated.. similar to what the sister was in schitts creek. Not gonna lie .. this seems like a vapid fun show to watch while folding laundry”.

“It’s like watching 2 Broke Girls, but from Caroline’s perspective,” wrote one, with one commenting, “Desi Schitts Creek- Just that this one revolves around Alexis aka Ananya!”

One comment read: "Emily in Paris meets 2 Broke Girl meets Schitts Creek!"

“Sounds like 2 broke girls,” shared one user, with another noting, “It’s seems a copy of two broker girls and schitts creek”.

“Inspired by 2 broke girls,” wrote another.

One user wrote, “Seems to be like 2 broke girls but still loving it. Especially the pun with majboori! V clever. Don't internalise the hate”.

About the trailer

The trailer starts by showing Ananya narrating her privileged upbringing and lifestyle until she hits rock bottom. She discovers that all her bank account cards have been declined because she has been downgraded to below middle-class status.

Later, Ananya is seen struggling in Mumbai with her job searches. From seeking a position as a social media journalist to cleaning her own apartment, she finds it hard to cope with city life. In the end as Ananya narrates her struggle to a security guard, he says, “Your struggle is what our dreams are made of.” The teaser ends with her character saying, “Where have I heard that one before,” hinting at Siddhant Chaturvedi's viral comment on nepotism and struggle.

About Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Karan is also the Executive Producer of the show. The comedy-drama series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Colin D'Cunha. Ishita, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair are credited as writers of the show. Apart from Ananya, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur also play pivotal characters in the series. It is scheduled to release on September 6 on Amazon Prime Video.