Call Me Bae trailer: Ananya Panday goes from heiress to hustler in fairytale dramedy about privilege. Watch

Ananya Panday is all set for OTT debut. The teaser for her upcoming web series Call Me Bae was released on Tuesday. In the show, the actor portrays a South Delhi heiress, who becomes a hustler; the series is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. (Also read: Call Me Bae: Karan Johar teases Ananya Panday's OTT launch as hustler from South Delhi) Ananya Panday plays hustler from South Delhi in Call Me Bae.

Ananya plays middle-class hustler in dramedy series

The teaser begins with Ananya narrating her privileged upbringing and lifestyle in New Delhi until she hits rock bottom. She discovers that all her bank account cards have been declined because she has been downgraded to middle-class status.

Ananya is later seen struggling in Mumbai with her job searches. From seeking a position as a social media journalist to cleaning her own apartment, she finds it hard to cope with city life. In the end as Ananya narrates her struggle to a security guard, he says, “Your struggle is what our dreams are made of.” The teaser ends with her character saying, “Where have I heard that one before,” hinting at Siddhant Chaturvedi's viral comment on nepotism and struggle.

Reactions to the trailer

A fan commented, “Finally she got a role that suits her (clapping emoji).” Another fan wrote, “And there you go – Ananya Panday is the best choice for this role and by looking at the trailer she is nailing it… good luck (finger crossed emojis).” An Instagram user also wrote, “Copy of Gossip Girl's Blair character.” a person also commented, “Last dialogue was (laughing, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis).”

About Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, backed by Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Karan is also the Executive Producer of the show. The comedy-drama series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Colin D'Cunha. Ishita, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair as credited as writers of the show. Apart from Ananya, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur also play pivotal characters in the series.

Call Me Bae is scheduled to release on September 6 on Prime Video.