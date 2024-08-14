Call Me Bae: Karan Johar teases Ananya Panday's OTT launch as hustler from South Delhi

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar are once again teaming up for a new project post Gehraiyaan. The actor-director recently teased the audiences with a satirical promo ahead of the trailer launch announcement. Karan called it Ananya's OTT launch as a struggler from South Delhi. (Also read: Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday’s ‘heiress to hustler’ web series gets a release date) Karan teased the audiences with Ananya Panday's OTT launch as a hustler from South Delhi.

Ananya Panday plays hustler in her relaunch project

The video starts with Ananya waiting in the studio as Karan reaches out to her. When the filmmaker tells her that he is about to launch her, she reminds him that she already made her debut iwith his film (Student of the Year 2). Karan says, “Ananya, you live once, die once, marry once but launch can happen many times. Darling, that was Bollywood launch, this is OTT launch.” When the actor asked about her character, Karan points out, “Something new, challenging. Ek aisa role jo tumne life me nahi kiya (A role which you haven't played so far).”

As Ananya wonders if she is playing “a poor-girl from Mirzapur,” he tells her that she portrays a rich-girl from South Delhi. When she reminds him that she has played such characters several times, he opines, “You are a rich girl who loses everything. You have to go to Mumbai and struggle for everything, like a regular person.” The video ends with glimpses from Call Me Bae where Ananya's character is seen hustling with life in Mumbai on her own.

About Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, backed by Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Karan is also the Executive Producer of the show. The comedy-drama series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Colin D'Cunha. Ishita, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair as credited as writers of the show. Apart from Ananya, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur also play pivotal characters in the series.

Call Me Bae will be available for streaming on Prime Video from September 6.