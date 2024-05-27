Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday’s ‘heiress to hustler’ web series gets a release date

Call Me Bae, the web series directed by Collin D’Cunha and starring Ananya Panday in the lead role, will stream on Amazon Prime Video soon. Also featuring Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, the show will feature a ‘riches to rags’ story. (Also Read: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor return to Chepauk Stadium 12 years later to cheer for KKR. See pics) Ananya Panday plays a rich heiress forced to husle in Call Me Bae.

Ananya in Call Me Bae

Ananya announced on her Instagram that her series will begin streaming on September 6, writing, “Hey Bae.” Prime Video wrote on their official Instagram account, “update your calendars, things are about to glow up! #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6.”

In the announcement poster, Ananya can be seen dressed in a red and white outfit, sitting on suitcases and staring down at the camera. She plays Belle ‘Bae’ Chowdhary in the series, which will mark her debut in the format. While fans were thrilled to get the release date announcement, not many were happy about waiting till September to watch it.

About Call Me Bae

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment’s Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, the 8-part series has been created by Ishita Moitra and written by Ishita, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

A press note shared by Prime Video states, “Call Me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.”

Upcoming work

Ananya was last seen in the 2023 film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which was released on Netflix. Her role as the heartbroken Ahana Singh received positive reviews. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will soon star in films called Control and Shankara apart from playing a cameo in Bad Newz.