Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor return to Chepauk Stadium 12 years later to cheer for KKR. See pics

The IPL Finale match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, also known as Chepauk Stadium, is giving fans a major throwback. It was on the same stadium where KKR had defeated Chennai Super Kings and clinched victory. Check out the pictures from then and now, shared by fans on X. (Also read: IPL finals: Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing a mask post hospitalisation; cheers for KKR) Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor cheer for KKR.

Throwback picture of Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya

In the first picture that was shared by a fan on X, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Chunkey Panday were seen in a happy mood, smiling with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana looked shy and stood beside Hruthik, while Ananya was seen with spectacles.

The second picture was taken during the finale match on Sunday, at Chepauk Stadium, where again the three girls were together, cheering on for their favourite team. While Suhana wore the purple jersey of KKR, Shanaya and Ananya opted matching white shirts.

The fan posted both the pictures side by side and wrote in the caption, “2012 IPL Final at Chepauk. 2024 IPL Final at Chepauk. Ananya (handshake emoji) Suhana (handshake emoji) Shanaya.”

Shah Rukh at the stadium

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are also present at the Chepauk Stadium to cheer for KKR. This marked Shah Rukh's first public appearance at the IPL finals match in Chennai after getting discharged from a hospital. He was seen wearing a mask.

It was last week on Wednesday when Shah Rukh was hospitalised in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke. The actor was there to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He returned to Mumbai on Thursday. His manager Pooja Dadlani shared his and wrote, “To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern. (folded hands emojis).”