Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Ananya Panday adds a splash of colour to Call Me Bae trailer launch in tank top and stylish heart leggings worth 58k

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Aug 20, 2024 02:48 PM IST

Ananya Panday lit up the Call Me Bae trailer launch with her vibrant heart leggings. Want to know how much her standout look costs? We've got the scoop!

Ananya Panday is gearing up for her OTT debut with the upcoming series Call Me Bae and she's been busy promoting it in style. Her fashion game is on point, with her looks taking social media by storm. The Gen Z style icon is serving all the trendiness, sass, and those quintessential South Delhi princess vibes. Whether she's rocking mini dresses or glamorous gowns, Ananya pulls off every look effortlessly.

Ananya Panday's latest look features striking $695 Area leggings, capturing hearts at the Call Me Bae trailer launch.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)
Ananya Panday's latest look features striking $695 Area leggings, capturing hearts at the Call Me Bae trailer launch.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

She is quite active on social media, and her stylish Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Just recently, she wowed everyone in an ethereal saree, and now she's turning heads in a tank top and colourful jeggings combo. Let's dive into her latest chic look and grab some fashion tips. (Also read: Loved Ananya Pandey's Raksha Bandhan look in that simple white kurta? You won’t believe how affordable it is! See price )

Decoding Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae look

Ananya recently joined Karan Johar and her Call Me Bae co-stars for the trailer launch of their series. Her pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral, racking up tons of likes and comments from her adoring fans, who couldn't get enough of her chic look. Let's take a moment to appreciate her undeniable beauty and stunning style.

What is the price of Ananya's stylish leggings?

Ananya's look showcased a white tank top matched with form-fitting leggings that were decked out in a striking heart-shaped abstract print. The vibrant mix of blue, orange, green, pink, and other colours created a dazzling visual symphony, making her look a true showstopper. If you're loving her stylish leggings and want to add them to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Ananya's leggings are from the brand Area and come with a price tag of $695, which is roughly 58,230.

Ananya's leggings are from the brand Area and are priced at $695, which is approximately ₹58,230.(smartcloset.me)
Ananya's leggings are from the brand Area and are priced at $695, which is approximately ₹58,230.(smartcloset.me)

Ananya accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings that made a bold statement, a chunky brown belt that tied everything together, and a pair of high heels. Her makeup was flawlessly done with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. She completed her ensemble with her luscious tresses styled in soft curls, parted to the side, achieving a look of perfect elegance.

