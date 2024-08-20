Loved Ananya Pandey's Raksha Bandhan look in that simple white kurta? You won’t believe how affordable it is! See price

Bollywood made a stylish splash for Raksha Bandhan yesterday, with stars like Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and more dazzling in stunning ethnic outfits. However, Ananya Pandey kept it refreshingly simple, opting for a classic white kurta as she tied Rakhi to her brother, Ahaan Pandey. The Call Me Bae star always delivers fresh fashion goals, and this easy-breezy look is no exception. Proving that festive fashion doesn't need to be over-the-top, she nails minimal aesthetics like a pro. Let's dive into her latest look and snag some style tips from the diva. (Also read: Ananya Pandey makes bold fashion statement in chic black bralette and mini slit skirt, proves her mastery of Gen Z style ) Ananya Panday stuns in minimalist white kurta for Raksha Bandhan celebrations.(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Decoding Ananya Pandey's minimal Raksha Bandhan look

On Monday, Ananya gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of adorable pictures accompanied by the caption, "obsessed since day 1 🤭 happy Rakhi Ahaani, you're so annoyinggggg I love you." The post also featured throwback childhood pictures of Ananya and Ahaan, showcasing their adorable sibling bond. Let's check out her heartwarming post!

Ananya's white kurta is all about effortless elegance with its keyhole neckline, sleeveless design, and pure mulmul cotton fabric. The straight-fit kurta is adorned with embroidered floral motifs and scallop lace on the hem and pleated neckline. She paired it with white pants, perfectly completing her simple yet stunning ethnic look. If you loved Ananya's look and want to add it to your wardrobe, you're in luck! Her outfit is from the brand Mulmul and comes with a budget-friendly price tag of ₹5,950.

Ananya Pandey's white kurta is from the brand Mulmul and costs ₹5,950.(www.shopmulmul.com)

Keeping her accessories minimal, Ananya styled her look with a pair of simple stud earrings. Her makeup featured mascara-coated lashes, nude lipstick, defined brows, and blushed cheeks. With her luscious tresses pulled into a neat bun, she completed her minimal look to perfection.

On the work front

Ananya Panday is set to shine in several exciting projects. Besides Call Me Bae, she will star in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller CTRL on Netflix and continue her work with Dharma Productions in the period film Shankara, where she will appear alongside Akshay Kumar.