Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 trailer: Lily Collins all set for her Roman holiday. Watch

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 trailer: Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for part 2 of season 4 of Emily in Paris, and it promises an exciting blend of romance, drama, and a dash of Italian charm. The clip released on the official social media handles of Netflix offers a tantalizing glimpse into what's next for Emily (Lily Collins) as she navigates both personal and professional challenges, culminating in a glamorous trip to Rome. (Also Read – Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount on why Alfie keeps getting his heart broken: ‘They’re all figuring it out') Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 trailer: Lily Collins on a new adventure

What's in the trailer?

"Sometimes all you need is a new perspective," the trailer hints, as we see Emily mingling with familiar faces like Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) amidst the picturesque snowy landscapes of France.

New dynamics come into play with Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) latest hire, Genevieve (Thalia Besson), who adds a fresh American touch to the Savoir team. The tension between Emily and Gabriel intensifies, particularly as Camille is yet to reveal that she's not expecting a baby with her former fiancé.

Meanwhile, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) appears to be more than just a business associate for Emily. Initially in Paris for business ventures, Marcello's role may evolve as Sylvie, keen on expanding her network, ropes Emily into a high-stakes meeting in Rome.

Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), busy with Eurovision preparations and dealing with the aftermath of Nicolas' (Paul Forman) troubled family history, encourages Emily to embrace spontaneity. Even Sylvie sees the potential in Emily's blend of business and pleasure, drawing on past experiences to approve of a Roman adventure.

The trailer teases a pivotal moment when Marcello asks Emily to choose between Paris and Rome, setting the stage for a season full of intriguing developments.

Fans can expect to see familiar faces like Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) returning to stir up the drama.

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 will drop on Netflix on September 12.

Part 1 overview

Season 4 part 1 of Emily in Paris dropped earlier this month. The Hindustan Times review of that instalment stated, “Five bite-sized episodes may not be sufficient to satiate you, but they do whet your appetite for the next course.” Also, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, actor Lucien Laviscount said, “There are lots of things that go up and down, there are a lot of moving parts, but in part 2, there's a lot of change that happens in his (Alfie's) life.”