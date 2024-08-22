Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount on why Alfie keeps getting his heart broken: ‘They’re all figuring it out'

British actor Lucien Laviscount emerged as a heartthrob across the globe when he popped up as Alfie in season 2 of Darren Star's Emily in Paris. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Lucien talks about his journey on the show, growing to love Paris unlike his character, and why Alfie keeps going back to Emily despite repeated heartbreaks. (Also Read – Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 review: Not everything is perfect, but all of it is beautiful) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris season 4

When you entered Emily in Paris season 2, you said you felt like the new kid on the block. You were signed on for only 2 episodes, but here you are in season 4. How at home do you feel with the set, and with Paris?

The city and the cast just embraced me on day one. All my emotions were getting the better of me before I started filming. I remember my first day, Lily came up to me and gave me a hug. And she held on too me for extra long and she whispered in my ears, “You've got this, Lucien, you've got this.” And from then on, it just opened up. Everyone was so welcoming. And I love Paris. Paris has become the second home to me now. The people, the culture, the food, it's a magical, magical place, and it's given me so much. So yeah, thank you Paris for being amazing. And thank you my cast for making me feel home. Alfie is a part of me, and will be a part of me forever because of the great experiences I've had in the city, and because of the people that make the city so special. So yeah, Alfie feels like home.

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

From what we saw in part 1 of season 4, Emily broke Alfie's heart again. What is it about Emily that keeps drawing Alfie back to her? Is he being led on?

I think when he met Emily, he was in a state of fleeing, of escape. His state of mind was to just run away from Paris, run away from everything. He found a true connection with her. She opened his eyes. They became good friends, as much as everything else. It's difficult to walk away from someone who had such a big impact on your life. I don't think she's leading him on. I think she's figuring out for herself. Alfie is figuring out as well. He didn't realise that he was in this love triangle situation. So I think he's just being honest to his feelings. I think that's what there is across the board – they're just trying to be as honest as they can to their emotions, although that might come across the wrong way.

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 will release on September 12

Emily says that both Alfie and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) mean so much to her for different reasons. What do you think her reasons for Alfie are?

Gosh, Alfie is just that breath of fresh air for her. I think he gives her that feeling of being alive without dealing with any of the pressures that she has to deal with Gabriel's character. There's a freedom to that. He allows her to be who she is in the moment that is now. She doesn't have to carry anything from her past here. Alfie is almost like that fresh start for her. And Alfie is a cool guy. I'd want to be friends with Alfie (chuckles).

Emily is torn between Alfie and Gabriel

Do you think Alfie and Emily also connect because they're outsiders to the city?

I think that definitely has a part to play there. Anyone coming from a different place and starting a whole life somewhere new definitely draws the ‘nomads’ kind of thing together, if that makes any sense. It definitely draws people together. But I think it's much deeper than that. There's an attraction there clearly, and a level of respect between them. She respects where Alfie works, and he appreciates – or well, has learnt to appreciate – how she works and how she goes about business. So I guess it's less about the situation they're in, more about what they're making of that situation that draws them together.

You said Paris is your second home now. What do you think is stopping Alfie from loving Paris like you do, or growing to love it like Emily did?

I don't want to talk on behalf of all British people right now, but the only thing we can ever agree on is the weather. We love to complain about the weather. We love to complain about things. That's the thing. Alfie could be in paradise, and he could find cracks within that. And that attitude is a charm as well. It kind of keeps everything grounded. Not that he doesn't run away with his emotions, but it does keep him grounded, I'd say.

Finally, is there a word of advice you'd give to Alfie for the next instalment?

Change. Yeah, just change. There are lots of things that go up and down, there are a lot of moving parts, but in part 2, there's a lot of change that happens in his life.

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 is streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will drop on September 12.