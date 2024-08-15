When is Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 coming out?

Netflix has started streaming the first half of its highly anticipated Emily in Paris Season 4! It has already been revealed that the streamer will release a second part for this season this fall. It is speculated that the upcoming installment will reveal more about Emily’s love life. Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 to release soon

Season 4 Part 1 has revealed some unexpected twists and turns. Emily is seen being stuck in a love triangle with Gabriel and Alfie. As for her career, things seem to be falling back into place, and previous feuds are starting to untangle themselves. Ongoing drama can also be seen between Gabriel and his ex-girlfriend Camille. The two characters remain in each other’s lives but are no longer romantically involved. However, it is suspected that Camille still has one-sided feelings for Gabriel.

Gabriel’s restaurant has also been facing problems, as Luc’s girlfriend Marianne no longer has a job as a Michelin inspector. This comes as a shock to the fans and Gabriel, who is no longer expecting to receive a Michelin star, a most esteemed award, for his restaurant.

Also Read | Taylor Swift excitement eclipses security fears for London fans

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 release date

According to Netflix’s recent announcement, Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 will release on September 12 at 12:00 a.m. (PT) Pacific Time. It is to be noted that accessibility will differ for international fans depending on their time zones.

Time Zone Time Day Date PT 12 AM Thursday September 12, 2024 ET 3 AM Thursday September 12, 2024 BST 8 AM Thursday September 12, 2024 GMT +2 9 AM Thursday September 12, 2024 IST 12:30 PM Friday September 13, 2024

Also Read | Kim Kardashian makes major confession about her relationship status, says her kids try to set her up…

What is in store for Season 4 Part 2?

Emily’s best friend will be moving from the city to live her dream as a singer. Mindy is expected to soon leave for Rome to perform at the Eurovision song contest with her band. More information on Mindy’s life is likely to unfold in Part 2. There may be drama between Gabriel and Camille, as the ex-couple is expected to find themselves in a strange situation. Emily and Gabriel’s lives are also predicted to be entangled together, suggesting exciting events will indeed be unveiled.