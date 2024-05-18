Inside the first Mexican taco stand to get a Michelin star

They say the best way to know a place is by eating local. And a little stall-styled business in Mexico has forged that notion in stone as it's garnered global culinary acclaim. El Califa de Leon, has become the first Mexican taco stand to get the much-coveted Michelin star, soaring way ahead over 18 other Mexican businesses in the running for the prestigious laurel. El Califa de León, a tiny business in Mexico City, is the first ever taco stand to receive a Michelin star(X)

Menu? Just four-dishes long

Unlike other eateries where the menu listing may run page-long or even go into multiple sections, El Califa de Leon's menu has just four things one can try - all tacos, courtesy chef Arturo Rivera Martínez, who's deft at his hot grill.

Chef Arturo Rivera Martínez gets behind his grill to whip up the famed tacos



There's no fancy trappings here, yet, set in the San Rafael neighborhood, this tiny taco shop is packed customers enjoying the fare in between ladling spoonfuls of red and green sauces. As per reports, it may even be the smallest restaurant to receive a Michelin star.

El Califa de Leon is also said to be named after famous Mexican bullfighter Rodolfo Gaona, whose was called "El Califa de Leon" in the ring.



Back in 2016, the Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle in Outram, Singapore, became the world's first Michelin-starred street food stall.