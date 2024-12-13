Rashmika Mandanna calls Pushpa 2 The Rule co-star Allu Arjun's arrest ‘heartbreaking’: ‘I can't believe what I'm seeing’

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule co-star came out in support of him after he was arrested on Friday for the death of a fan during the film’s premiere on December 4. The actor, who was also present for the premiere at Sandhya Theatre, penned a note calling it ‘disheartening’ to see him get arrested. (Also Read: Allu Arjun granted interim bail in Pushpa 2 The Rule fan death case, 'he too has right to life and liberty', says HC) Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun recently acted together in Pushpa 2: The Rule.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Rashmika Mandanna on Allu Arjun’s arrest

Rashmika wrote a note on her Instagram stories about Arjun’s arrest, expressing her disbelief at everything that transpired since Friday morning. She wrote, “I can’t believe what I am seeing right now. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking.”

A screengrab of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram stories.

Actor Nani had also supported Arjun, stating that one person cannot be held responsible for the death and writing on X (formerly Twitter), “That was an unfortunate incident and it was heart breaking. We should all learn from the disaster and be lot more careful here after and introduce measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this.”

Nithiin also posted on X in Arjun’s support, writing that we need to focus on preventing such incidents in the future instead of finding fault, “It’s heartbreaking to witness such tragedies. I believe we must reflect on how to prevent them in the future. This isn’t about finding fault but about learning, growing, and taking collective responsibility to ensure a safer and better tomorrow.”

Sundeep Kishan wrote, “How can One Man be Held Responsible for an extremely unfortunate Crowd Event Gone Wrong, Especially in a country that thrives on its Population & Celebratory Gatherings, We need to learn from this & make sure it doesn repeat again rather than point blame. Love You Allu Arjun Anna.”

What happened

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre with Rashmika and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. His visit caused hundreds of fans arriving at the theatre, which resulted in a stampede-like situation that got out of hand. It led to the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her son. The police have since filed an FIR against Arjun and the theatre's management, arresting them. On Friday, the Telangana High Court granted Arjun a 4-week interim bail after the Nampally Court sent him to a 14-day judicial remand.