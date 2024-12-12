Menu Explore
Rashmika Mandanna says Salman Khan looked after her with ‘healthy food, warm water’ when she fell sick on Sikandar set

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Dec 12, 2024 06:55 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna will star opposite Salman Khan in the film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, which will be released on Eid 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the blockbuster success of her latest release Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor is currently shooting for Sikandar, in which she will share screen space with Salman Khan for the first time. In an interview with India Today, Rashmika opened up about working with Salman and shared how he took care of her when she fell sick during the shoot of the film. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna credits Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor for ‘the actor she is today’; here's why)

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about working with Salman Khan in Sikandar.
What Rashmika said about Salman

During the interview, Rashmika said, “It’s absolutely a dream come true. He’s such a special person and so down-to-earth and grounded. I was not well on set when we were shooting. The moment he found out about it, he asked me if I was okay and told the crew to get me healthy food, warm water, and everything.”

She went on to add, "I am really excited about Sikandar. It is going to be a very special film for me, and I can’t wait for my fans to watch it.”

More details

Salman shared an update about Sikandar earlier this year in June, in which fans saw him in a new look on the set, sporting a moustache and beard. In the caption, Salman wrote, “Looking forward to Eid 2025 with team Sikandar.” Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

Rashmika's performance as Srivalli in Pushpa 2 The Rule impressed fans. The film had a mammoth opening weekend at the box office and had already crossed 1000 crore globally in its first week.

Rashmika released the teaser of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, a few days ago. She will be seen next in Vicky Kaushal's Chhava, which will be released theatrically on February 14, 2025.

Follow Us On