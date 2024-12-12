Rashmika Mandanna says Salman Khan looked after her with ‘healthy food, warm water’ when she fell sick on Sikandar set

What Rashmika said about Salman

During the interview, Rashmika said, “It’s absolutely a dream come true. He’s such a special person and so down-to-earth and grounded. I was not well on set when we were shooting. The moment he found out about it, he asked me if I was okay and told the crew to get me healthy food, warm water, and everything.”

She went on to add, "I am really excited about Sikandar. It is going to be a very special film for me, and I can’t wait for my fans to watch it.”

More details

Salman shared an update about Sikandar earlier this year in June, in which fans saw him in a new look on the set, sporting a moustache and beard. In the caption, Salman wrote, “Looking forward to Eid 2025 with team Sikandar.” Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

Rashmika's performance as Srivalli in Pushpa 2 The Rule impressed fans. The film had a mammoth opening weekend at the box office and had already crossed ₹1000 crore globally in its first week.

Rashmika released the teaser of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, a few days ago. She will be seen next in Vicky Kaushal's Chhava, which will be released theatrically on February 14, 2025.