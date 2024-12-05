Rashmika Mandanna credits Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor for ‘the actor she is today’; here's why

Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli has once again won the hearts of the audience. The actor is currently garnering praise for her performance in Pushpa 2. Reacting to a fan's praise, Rashmika credited Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor for 'the actor she is today'. (Also Read: Fans compare Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu slang to Vijay Deverakonda's Telangana drawl. Watch) Rashmika Mandanna heaps praise on Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun

An X user shared a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna with Ranbir Kapoor from Animal and Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 side by side and wrote, "two alpha males are dominated by one girl named Rashmika." To this, the actor replied, "performing with these men has set the bar soooo high for me...it's crazy...and I'm so freaking glad. I like the actor I am today because of these two mind blowing actors."

Fans reacted to her statement and one of them commented, "When it is performance Crushmikaaa delivered her best." Another user teased her and asked her to add rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's name too. The comment read, "Excuse me madam..... I'm a fan of Geetha Govindham and comrade Not only these two actors add one more @TheDeverakonda rowdy."

Rasmika and Arjun's chemistry in Pushpa 2: The Rule has impressed the audience. Though their song Peelings initially received backlash, fans were seen grooving to the track in theatres. The film has also been praised for its action and captivating sequences, particularly the “Gangamma Thalli Jathara," which highlights a vibrant South Indian folk festival.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to 2021 blockbuster and also stars Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key role. The film is expected to take the biggest opening of the year at the box office as it has already broken several records with its advance booking business.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be next seen in the movie Sikandar. The actor will be seen romancing Salman Khan in the action thriller helmed by AR Murugadoss. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025.