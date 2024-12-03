Fans compare Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu slang to Vijay Deverakonda's Telangana drawl. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna speaks in Telugu

At the pre-release event of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad on Monday night, Rashmika impressed the audience by speaking in Telugu. Her speech has sparked a curious observation among fans, who are drawing parallels between her accent and that of her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his Telangana accent.

Social media users are wondering if their accent is similar as they have been seeing each other. They have expressed their views on social media.

Social media users have commented that Rashmika has adopted Vijay’s accent. Some feel that this proves that they spend a lot of time together. And some think this as proof of their relationship.

About the couple

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Rashmika has often posted pictures from Vijay’s home. The actor shares a close rapport with his family. They have also often been on vacations together, as hinted in their pictures. Recently, they were seen together at a restaurant recently, further fueling the romance rumours.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Vijay spoke about his personal life. When asked if unconditional love still exists, he said, “I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.”

In a Never Have I Ever segment, Vijay revealed he is not single. He said, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.”