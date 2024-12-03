Menu Explore
Fan breaches security to click pic with Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 event in Hyderabad. Watch how he reacted

ByAnanya Das
Dec 03, 2024 11:39 AM IST

A clip of the incident was shared on Reddit. In the video, when the fan reached in front of Allu Arjun on the stage, a few people tackled him to the ground.

Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, an event was held in Hyderabad on Monday evening. It was attended by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, Sukumar and SS Rajamouli among others. At the event, when Arjun was interacting with the audience, a fan breached security and jumped on the stage. (Also Read | Mayhem at Pushpa 2 trailer launch in Patna as fans try to get close to Allu Arjun, Rashmika; police lathi-charges crowd)

Allu Arjun posed with his fan at Pushpa 2 event in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun posed with his fan at Pushpa 2 event in Hyderabad.

Fan breaks security to click pic with Allu Arjun on stage

A clip of the incident was shared on Reddit. In the video, when the person reached in front of Arjun, a few people tackled him to the ground. Arjun was seen intervening and asking them to let him go. The actor also then posed for a picture with his fan. The clip ended with Arjun smiling and telling the audience, "I love my audience."

Here's what Reddit thinks

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Totally not staged. Lol." A comment read, "Staged drama on stage." A Reddit user said, "This has been happening for years in all actor's events. AA is no exception." "Somehow 'I love my fans' felt so weird," commented another person.

Allu Arjun fan runs on stage and gets a photo
byu/GrimmsnarlWins intollywood

Patna stampede-like situation during Pushpa 2 trailer release

Arjun travelled to Mumbai, Kochi and Patna for pre-release events before Hyderabad. In Patna, the film's team released the trailer of the film at Gandhi Maidan. News agency ANI had then reported that many fans climbed on barricades and structures erected there to get close to the stars. As they created a stampede-like situation, security personnel used baton charges to control the massive crowd that gathered there.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2: The Rule will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat respectively. Allu Arjun, the main lead in the film, will star as Pushpa Raj. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The is set to hit the theatres on December 5.

