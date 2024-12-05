Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh steal spotlight in formal best at Maharashtra CM oath ceremony. See pic

Devendra Fadnavis will shortly be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. We spotted actors Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor also in the audience as they met former cricket star Sachin Tendulkar at the event. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a hug at Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony. Watch) Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor turned up for Maharashtra CM oath ceremony in Mumbai.

Ranveer, Ranbir attend swearing-in ceremony

Ranveer was seen in an all-black look, rocking Indo-Western formals with his half-tied hair. Ranbir looked dashing in his white kurta-pyjama and jacket. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are also at Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony; several other Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film received polarising reviews but he was praised for his performance. He is now set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's retelling of the Ramayana. Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Singham Again. He will soon star in a film directed by Aditya Dhar.

Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony

Devendra will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday. Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.