Ranveer Singh met HanuMan actor Teja Sajja, complimented him even after his Prasanth Varma film Rakshas got shelved

Teja Sajja shared a picture with Ranveer Singh and penned a note about the actor. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Teja also shared the "best compliment" he received, which is from Ranveer. There is a connection between Teja and Ranveer. While Teja starred in the hit film HanuMan helmed by Prasanth Varma, Ranveer's film Rakshas with the same director was shelved a few months ago. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma confirm shelving Rakshas) Ranveer Singh and Teja Sajja united for a photo.

Ranveer, Teja pose for pics

In the picture, Ranveer and Teja twinned in matching outfits. Ranveer had his hand near Teja's face as they both smiled for the camera. Sharing the poster, Teja captioned the post, "As the year’s wrapping up, I’ve been asked a lot about the best compliment I’ve received. Honestly, I’ve kept this to myself for a while because it felt so personal, but now I feel like sharing it."

Teja shares Ranveer's compliment for him

"The best compliment came from this Man—Ranveer Singh! The way he spoke about my performance, breaking it down with so much detail and love, noticing even the minutest things just blew me away. It wasn’t just a compliment; it was pure encouragement, straight from the heart. That’s the kind of person he is—kind, genuine, and full of love. "Thank you, bhai (brother), for making my journey even more special. Much love always! @RanveerOfficial," concluded his note.

About Teja, Prasanth Varma's HanuMan

Teja-starrer HanuMan was a blockbuster this year. Following its success, Prasanth announced a sequel, titled Jai Hanuman. It also starred Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The Telugu-language superhero film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri. HanuMan marked the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

About Ranveer, Prasanth Varma's Rakshas

In May this year, both Ranveer and Prashanth issued statements clarifying that they won't be working in Rakshas. Ranveer had said, “Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future.” To this, Prasanth had added, “Ranveer’s energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon, sometime in the future.”