Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a hug at Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony. Watch
Dec 05, 2024 05:04 PM IST
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunite in formal attire at Maharashtra's chief minister oath-taking event.
The biggest Bollywood stars have arrived for the oath taking ceremony of Maharashtra's next chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Also in attendance were Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
A live video feed from the event captured the actors in dark, formal suits, sharing a warm hug as they met each other at the event. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani was also with him.
