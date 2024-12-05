Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a hug at Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony. Watch

BySoumya Srivastava
Dec 05, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunite in formal attire at Maharashtra's chief minister oath-taking event.

The biggest Bollywood stars have arrived for the oath taking ceremony of Maharashtra's next chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Also in attendance were Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greeted each other with a hug.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greeted each other with a hug.

A live video feed from the event captured the actors in dark, formal suits, sharing a warm hug as they met each other at the event. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani was also with him.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On