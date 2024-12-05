Ravi Dubey confirms playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says this about co-star Ranbir Kapoor

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies in recent times. From casting to release date, fans have been waiting to hear more about the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer. Now, Ravi Dubey has confirmed that he will be essaying the role of Lakshman in the film, in an interview with Connect Cine. The actor said that it is a film made with a lot of earnestness and collective sincerity. (Also read: Yash finally confirms he is playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Most exciting character to play as an actor’) Ravi Dubey heaped praises on co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

What Ravi Dubey said

When the host asked whether Ravi will be playing Lakshman, he said: “With due permission of my makers, yes, I am. What I felt was there was a certain sanctity to the project and I feel Namit sir, Nitesh sir, might have a plan as to how they want to talk about it. I will be corrupted if I just blurt out things frivolously in front of people. It would be very unhygienic for me to say ‘No comment’ which will be as good as a comment. So I took a due permission from them and I told them that if at all this question comes up then what should I say? When they said yes is when I am saying yes.”

On working with Ranbir Kapoor

Ravi further called the narration of the film as ‘earnest’ and ‘sincere’. He talked about Ranbir Kapoor and said, “This is my first time working alongside a megastar like Ranbir Kapoor and his kindness, empathy, silence and grace towards everyone… (is great). He has been working so hard but he will not come on set and make it look like that I am like this. Every time he is in front of camera, you will see he has been at it. He is the only commercial, viable artist of this generation. He is the most graceful person I have come across, and I regard and love him like my own elder brother.”

The pre-production of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is reportedly in full swing. A leaked picture from the set of the film featuring Ranbir and Sai Pallavi in costumes went viral on social media earlier this year. While the film’s team is yet to make an official announcement, the buzz has been strong about the film for a while now. The makers are aiming for the film to be released in 2025.