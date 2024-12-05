Allu Arjun to be booked for stampede at Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere that left fan dead; her son critically injured

Allu Arjun’s latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule had paid premieres on the evening of December 4 before its release on December 5. The actor visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to catch the film’s screening with the film’s team, his family and fans. Unfortunately, chaos ensued after his visit, resulting in the death of a female fan and the hospitalisation of her young son. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule review: Allu Arjun delivers a wildfire performance as Pushpa Raj in an entertaining film) Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule had special premieres on December 4 where a fan died in the crowd.

Allu Arjun to be booked for stampede

NDTV reports that Arjun will be booked for the stampede that resulted in a death and the hospitalisation of another. The police allege that he arrived at the venue without prior intimation to the police, resulting in chaos. The theatre's management will also be booked for not making additional security and crowd management provisions.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said in a statement, “There was no intimation from the side of theatre management or actors team that they will be visiting the theatre.” There was also no separate entry or exit marked for the actor and his team despite the theatre management being aware of his arrival. “Stringent action as per law will be taken against all the persons responsible for the chaotic situation inside the theatre leading to the death of a person and injury to others,” he said.

His team reaches out to grieving family

Since the news broke, Arjun has been criticised for not reacting to the death of his fan. But his head of content and digital, Sarath Chandra Naidu, responded to a person on X (formerly Twitter) and clarified that Arjun’s team did reach out to the family and offer financial assistance.

He revealed that producer Bunny Vas visited the young boy in the hospital on Arjun’s behalf, writing, “Bunny Vas Garu visited the hospital, personally spoke to the doctors and ensured that the necessary financial assistance for the child’s treatment was provided from our side. Not every update is shared on social media. The team is deeply committed on supporting the family in every possible way.”

The film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers also released a statement that read, “We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow, Mythri Movie Makers.” Rashmika Mandanna, who also stars in the film, re-tweeted their post, writing, “I am so sorry to hear this.”

What happened

A female fan died, and her son was hospitalised in critical condition due to asphyxiation during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. After Arjun’s visit, many fans crowded the hall to get a glimpse of him, resulting in chaos.

Police said the crowd rushed ahead to meet Arjun, and the theatre’s main gate collapsed. Security personnel resorted to mild lathi charges to control the crowd and maintain order in vain. A case has been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita based on a complaint by the woman's family.