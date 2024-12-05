Pushpa 2 The Rule team ‘heartbroken’ after woman dies in stampede at premiere of Allu Arjun's film in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun surprised fans as he watched Pushpa 2 screening with them in theatre in Hyderabad. However, the day took a tragic turn after a 35-year-old woman died, and her nine-year-old son was critically injured in a stampede at the theatre. The makers of the film have now issued a statement. Pushpa 2 makers heartbroken over tragic incident at film's premiere in Hyderabad.(File Photo)

(Also Read: Fans groove to Pushpa 2's Peelings in theatres after criticising it, hail Rashmika Mandanna's ‘terrific’ performance)

Mythri Movie Makers issue statement

Mythri Movie Makers took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed sorrow over the tragic incident that took place during Pushpa 2's screening. The statement read, "We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow, Mythri Movie Makers."

What happened at Pushpa 2 screening in Hyderabad

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Sandhya theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and enjoy Pushpa 2 The Rule's screening with him. However, the superstar's arrival led to a stampede-like situation, as the frenzied fans surged forward to have a glimpse of the actor, a police official said. The incident took place at Sandhya 70 mm theatre at the busy RTC Cross Roads near Musheerabad at around 10pm.

However, when the situation went out of control, police personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowds. “The family, which was standing near the theatre entrance, was jostled and pushed down by the crowds. While Bhaskar and his daughter managed to escape with mild injuries, Revanthi and the minor son were trampled by the crowds,” the police official added.

The woman and her son was rushed to the hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The son's condition is still critical and the makers of Pushpa 2 have promised to support the family in the time of need.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 The Rule has opened to blockbuster response from the audience. The film already broke records with its advance booking business and is now set to have the biggest opening of 2024. Helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh.