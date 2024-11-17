Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer launch: Frenzy among fans lead to stampede-like situation in Patna

Stampede like situation

A video has emerged on social media which captures the craze among the fans. The video shows fans in Patna rushing towards a kiosk where reportedly passes were being distributed for the trailer launch. It was touted as the grandest event of the year with around 10,000 people in attendance. The trailer was unveiled at Gandhi Maidan.

Several social media users expressed their shock after seeing the video. One user wrote, “We have to do something about unemployment,” while another user commented, “Film makers know their audience very well.” “I don’t get it? What are they trying to steal/snatch?” a third user reacted.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film follows the story of Pushpa, who goes from being a daily wage worker to a red sanders smuggler. The first film ended on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the sequel.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the action-heavy world of Pushpa Raaj, as he gears up to obtain what is rightfully his. Rashmika Mandanna appears briefly as Srivalli, even as Fahadh Faasil catches attention as the arch nemesis who vows to catch Pushpa and stop his trade.

Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in the film while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh his arch nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and Ajay also play key roles.