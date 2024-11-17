After Pushpa 2 trailer and Animal, Twitter asks why Rashmika Mandanna doesn't get ‘normal’ husbands

Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer: Rashmika Mandanna seems to be on this elusive search to find a normal husband on screen. After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster family crime drama Animal last year, Rashmika reprises her role of Srivalli in the sequel to Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster action thriller Pushpa: The Rise. But Twitter observes that in both films, Rashmika's character has a rather abnormal relationship with her husbands, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Allu Arjun respectively. (Also Read – Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer launch: Frenzy among fans lead to stampede-like situation in Patna) Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer: Twitter compares Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship to Rashmika and Ranbir Kapoor's in Animal

Rashmika's husbands on screen

X users have been sharing a still from the trailer, of Allu Arjun's titular character doing his signature Pushpa step with Rashmika's leg. Allu's voiceover says in the trailer, “Srivalli is my wife. I'll show the world what happens when a husband listens to his wife.”

An X user wrote along with that still from the trailer, “bichari ko Normal Husbands kyu nahi milte (poor girl, why doesn't she get normal husbands) (pissed emoji).” Another one shared the same still juxtaposed against the scene from Animal, in which Ranbir's character Rannvijay threatens Rashmika for speaking against his father Balbir Singh (played by Anil Kapoor). The user wrote in the caption, “Perfectly balanced, as all things in life should be.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer

The trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled in Patna, Bihar on Sunday. Allu, Rashmika, director Sukumar, and other cast and crew members of the film are in the city to launch the trailer at a grand event. Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which fetched Allu Arjun his maiden National Award for Best Actor, the first ever for a Telugu actor.

The sequel pits Fahadh Faasil's character against Pushpa's. Fahadh's role was introduced in the first part, but in the sequel, he'll have a longer role with more screentime as the chief antagonist of the film. Sreeleela will also be seen in the sequel in a special dance song alongside Allu. In the first part, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shook a leg with Allu on Oo Antava. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in cinemas on December 5.