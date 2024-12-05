At Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad, mother dies, child critical after stampede: Report

Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad turned into chaos and ultimately into a tragedy as a massive crowd emerged at Sandhya Theatre, RTC crossroads, on Wednesday night, which lead to the collapse of a woman and her child. As per a report in Matrubhumi, a 39 year-old woman named Revati died and her child was rendered critical after a stampede-like situation broke out near the theatre to catch a glimpse of star Allu Arjun. He made a surprise visit to the event, along with heavy security and police protection. (Also read: Pushpa 2 Twitter reviews: Allu Arjun packs a wildfire punch as Pushpa Raj, fans hail incredible Jathara sequence) Pushpa 2 The Rule, starring Allu Arjun released in theatres on December 5.

Woman dies, child critical after stampede in premiere

The report states that the victim has been identified as Revathi, hailing from Dilsukhnagar. She had come to attend the screening of the Allu Arjun-starrer along with her husband Bhaskar and their two children.

Severe chaos erupted near the theatre around 10.30 PM on Wednesday night when Allu Arjun made a visit. This resulted in a stampede-like situation as police officers tried to control the massive crowd that had erupted.

Several videos also emerged on X, which gave a glimpse of the chaotic situation near the theatre. A man was seen rushing with the child, who was rendered unconscious in the huge crowd, laying his body on the ground and administering CPR. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Even the main gate of the theatres collapsed in the chaos, added the report.

More details

Allu Arjun was spotted leaving the premises shortly after, surrounded with heavy security and police. He briefly waved at fans from the sunroof and requested them to make way for the vehicles to pass ahead.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are producing the movie. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s music. The film is expected for a mammoth box office opening this week.