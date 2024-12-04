Pushpa 2 The Rule review and release live updates: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film mints ₹125 crore
Pushpa 2 The Rule review and release live updates: Director Sukumar's follow-up to Pushpa: The Rise is all set to set fire to the box office. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahaadh Faasil. Allu is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli. ...Read More
The tickets for the premiere show of Pushpa 2 on December 4 are priced at ₹944 (including GST) at select theatres.
According to online ticketing website BookMyShow, the movie has become the fastest movie to surpass the one million tickets sold on the platform, crossing previous records set by Kalki 2898 AD, Bahubali 2 and KGF 2.
The film, like many hits from the south in recent years which have broken new grounds in Hindi speaking belt, is likely to cross over ₹60 crore on day one in the north and the crowd frenzy that its trailer launch attracted in Patna was only a glimpse of the buzz surrounding the release.
Pushpa 2 live updates: Film trends on Twitter
Pushpa 2 is trending on Twitter at 12.00pm with more than 100K tweets. Fans are waiting for first reviews, box office updates and more.
Pushpa 2 live: The real test for Allu Arjun movie
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “IMPORTANT... 'PUSHPA 2' SPOT BOOKINGS HOLD THE KEY… As #Pushpa2 gears up for a wide release tomorrow, backed by phenomenal advance bookings across the board, the real game-changer for the #AlluArjun starrer will be the spot bookings / current bookings. Additionally, the response from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, as well as mass pockets, will play a decisive role in determining the final *Day 1* numbers.”
Pushpa 2 interval surprise: Rashmika's movie teaser
Rashmika Mandanna will return as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Starting December 5, the teaser for her upcoming film The Girlfriend will be screened alongside the theatrical release of Pushpa 2.
Pushpa 2 release date: Paid previews and actual release
For Pushpa 2, the paid previews start from Wednesday night around 8-9 pm in different cities. In Delhi-NCR, there are no paid previews. The movie releases on Thursday in Delhi-NCR.