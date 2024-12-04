Pushpa 2 The Rule review and release live updates: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film mints ₹125 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule review and release live updates: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film will get paid previews on Wednesday evening.

Pushpa 2 The Rule review and release live updates: Director Sukumar's follow-up to Pushpa: The Rise is all set to set fire to the box office. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahaadh Faasil. Allu is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli. ...Read More

The tickets for the premiere show of Pushpa 2 on December 4 are priced at ₹944 (including GST) at select theatres.

According to online ticketing website BookMyShow, the movie has become the fastest movie to surpass the one million tickets sold on the platform, crossing previous records set by Kalki 2898 AD, Bahubali 2 and KGF 2.

The film, like many hits from the south in recent years which have broken new grounds in Hindi speaking belt, is likely to cross over ₹60 crore on day one in the north and the crowd frenzy that its trailer launch attracted in Patna was only a glimpse of the buzz surrounding the release.