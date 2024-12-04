Pushpa 2 Twitter reviews: Allu Arjun's massy epic is called unmissable mega-blockbuster; fans actually love Peelings

The much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres tonight on Wednesday and the first reviews are flooding in. Several fans and critics took to social media to share their opinion on the movie. Pushpa 2 Twitter reviews: Allu Arjun is getting a tonne of love.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview… #Pushpa2: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Wildfire entertainer... Solid film in all respects... Reserve all the awards for #AlluArjun, he is beyond fantastic... #Sukumar is a magician... The #Boxoffice Typhoon has arrived. #Pushpa2Review. #Sukumar knows well that #Pushpa2 carries the weight of humongous expectations and he delivers by crafting a narrative that's packed with unexpected twists and turns, precisely why #Pushpa2 works bigtime.

"Another plus is the high-octane action sequences, meticulously choreographed to perfection... Additionally, the dialogues, much like in the first part, amplify the impact of the well-structured sequences. Now, to the vital question: Is the runtime [3 hours, 20 minutes] excessive? Could certain scenes have been trimmed for a tighter narrative? Absolutely not. Editor #NaveenNooli's editing is watertight, ensuring the pacing remains taut and leaving no room for restlessness. Music? While #Pushpa2 may not have a soundtrack that grabs you on the first listen, #DSP's compositions come alive on screen, perfectly complementing the narrative. #Pushpa2 cements #AlluArjun's status as one of #India's finest actors. His trademark swag and impeccable dialogue delivery add tremendous depth to his performance. #FahadhFaasil, as the ruthless police officer, is outstanding. An incredible talent... #RashmikaMandanna also makes her presence felt at key moments, despite the focus being on the two male leads. Final word? UNMISSABLE.

Twitter page @venkyreviews wrote, “#Pushpa2 Good 1st Half! 👍 The film picks up right where Part 1 ends. Feels a little lengthy at times and runs purely on drama but Sukumar has done a decent job in packaging this properly in a commercial way. Allu Arjun is back to his terrific form and is once again carrying the film #Pushpa2TheRule. BGM is very good in some places but could be a little more effective in others. Apart from a few sequences where dialogues are a little hard to understand, no real technical issues in this one #Pushpa2.”

A person wrote, “Done with the first half #Pushpa2 It’s fantabulous! Be it the intro scene of Pushpa in a Japanese port or interval face-off with Shekawat. Two songs are sensational. Loved Peelings songs even more on big screen. Sukumar has a streak of sadism in him. And he used it in a positive way to write a few scenes for Pushpa! So far, it’s a wild ride.”

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.