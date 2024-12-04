Pushpa 2 The Rule: Sunny Deol's Jaat teaser attached to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film

It’s all about Pushpa 2: The Rule everywhere, and the latest to join the bandwagon is Gopichand Malineni’s Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat. Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on December 5, with paid premieres on December 4. The teaser of Jaat will be screened ahead of the film. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 release and review updates live) Sunny Deol's next film Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Jaat teaser for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Randeep Hooda, who also plays a lead role in Jaat shared a poster of Sunny on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the news. He wrote, “The Grandest teaser launch for #JAAT. Witness the MASSIVE #JaatTeaser in 12,500+ screens worldwide exclusively with #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the glimpse of the MASS FEAST on the big screens. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy.”

Jaat is directed by Gopichand and Sunny’s first look from the film saw him holding a massive fan. Apart from Sunny and Randeep, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. Thaman S is the film’s music composer, Rishi Punjabi is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli is the editor. Mythri Movie Makers, who also produced Pushpa 2: The Rule have bankrolled this film.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Arjun reprise his role as a daily wage worker turned red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh, his arch nemesis, a police officer called Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film is a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, which ended with the hint of a face-off between Pushpa and Bhanwar.

According to the film's team, the film’s advance bookings have already crossed ₹100 crore worldwide, and it remains to be seen how much the film collects on its opening day. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi.