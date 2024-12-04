Menu Explore
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule overtakes Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR in advance booking race

BySugandha Rawal
Dec 04, 2024 08:49 AM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer is expected to have a grand opening.

With just one day to go before its highly anticipated release, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is already making waves at the box office. The film has witnessed an impressive advance booking of over 60 crore, surpassing the business registered by Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR. It hints at a good opening for the film. Also read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule shatters records, overtakes Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, and KGF. Here's how

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 will be releasing on December 5.
Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule has made 62.55 crore gross in pre-sales in India so far. The film sold more than 20 lakh tickets for over 28,000 shows all over India. The amount accounts for the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions of the film in 2D, 4DX, and IMAX.

With the advance booking business, the sequel of Pushpa has overpassed the numbers that SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which raked in 58.73 crore in pre sales stage.

Now, it is to see if the film can beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 in the advance booking stage. Baahubali 2 recorded 90 crore and KGF: Chapter 2 minted 80 crore in terms of advance booking.

Meanwhile, the film has become the fastest movie to sell over 1 million tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing the likes of Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and KGF: Chapter 2.

About the film

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film directed by Sukumar, continues to delve into the life of Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun. The sequel is expected to explore more of his marriage to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and his enmity with Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The film releases on December 5.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
