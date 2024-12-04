Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule overtakes Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR in advance booking race

Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule has made ₹62.55 crore gross in pre-sales in India so far. The film sold more than 20 lakh tickets for over 28,000 shows all over India. The amount accounts for the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions of the film in 2D, 4DX, and IMAX.

With the advance booking business, the sequel of Pushpa has overpassed the numbers that SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which raked in ₹58.73 crore in pre sales stage.

Now, it is to see if the film can beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 in the advance booking stage. Baahubali 2 recorded ₹90 crore and KGF: Chapter 2 minted ₹80 crore in terms of advance booking.

Meanwhile, the film has become the fastest movie to sell over 1 million tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing the likes of Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and KGF: Chapter 2.

About the film

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film directed by Sukumar, continues to delve into the life of Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun. The sequel is expected to explore more of his marriage to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and his enmity with Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The film releases on December 5.