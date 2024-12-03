Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule shatters records, overtakes Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, and KGF. Here's how

Pushpa 2 crosses 1 million tickets sold mark

According to a press release, the film, which will be released on December 5, has registered record-breaking pre-sales. Pushpa 2 has crossed the 1 million tickets sold mark on BookMyShow.

“Breaking all records, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest movie to surpass the 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, crossing Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and K.G.F.: Chapter 2,” said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

The film is creating a massive stir nationwide, with several key cities emerging as hotspots for the movie's buzz.

“Fans rushed to get their tickets booked, on BookMyShow, across the country with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune leading the charge. Anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule is at an all-time high across both northern and southern markets, with distinct factors fuelling this excitement,” shared Ashish.

He continued, “In the South, Allu Arjun's strong fanbase and the success of the first instalment play key roles in driving large footfalls to the box office. Additionally, the performances of the talented Rashmika Mandanna and ravishing Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa: The Rise have further strengthened audience engagement for the sequel”.

Now, the film is expected to set a new benchmark post-release. Ashish mentioned, “Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to make a notable impact at the box office, and the strong pre-release buzz positions the sequel as a strong contender to set new records for opening-day and weekend collections this year.”

Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking

The sequel to the 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise has crossed ₹42.50 crore in pre-sales worldwide. According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule has made ₹25.57 crore gross in pre-sales in India so far. The film sold more than 8 lakh tickets for over 16,000 shows. The film has collected over $2 million ( ₹16.93 crore) in pre-sales, taking the total to over ₹42.50 crore in India and the US. Over 65k tickets have been sold in the US in over 1010 locations.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

About the film

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film directed by Sukumar, marks the return of Allu Arjun as the titular anti-hero, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil. The film is set to hit the screens on December 5.