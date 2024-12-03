Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 ticket prices approved to become highest ever for a Telugu film; Allu Arjun thanks Andhra Pradesh CM

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Dec 03, 2024 09:45 AM IST

After the Andhra Pradesh government announced a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2: The Rule, actor Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

After the Andhra Pradesh government announced a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2: The Rule, actor Allu Arjun has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. (Also Read – Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film collects 42.50 crore)

Allu Arjun thanks Andhra Pradesh CM for hiking ticket prices of Pushpa 2
Allu Arjun thanks Andhra Pradesh CM for hiking ticket prices of Pushpa 2

What Allu said

Taking to X, he wrote, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon'ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon'ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry.”

Highest ticket prices for Telugu film

As per an India Today report, the tickets for Pushpa 2 have become the highest for a Telugu film ever. The paid preview shows will happen on Wednesday, December 4 at 9:30 pm in select theatres. The ticket prices for those premiere shows are fixed at 944 (inclusive of GST) at both single screens and multiplexes.

The Andhra Pradesh government has allowed for six shows of Pushpa 2 to be held across single screens and multiplexes, which will be priced at 324.50 and 413, respectively. Additionally, the state government also gave permission to hold five shows at the same prices for the next 12 days, from December 6 to 17.

The Telangana government received flak for increasing Pushpa 2 ticket prices in the state previously. The tickets there have been fixed at 1,200 (paid previews), 531 (multiplexes), and 354 (single screens). A petition has been filed against the price hike in the Telangana High Court, which will be heard today on December 3, a day before the premiere of Pushpa 2.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat respectively.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel is set to hit the theatres on December 5.

