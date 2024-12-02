Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film collects 42.50 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5. The film, a sequel to the 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise has crossed ₹42.50 crore in pre-sales worldwide. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 advance booking outpaces KGF 2, Pathaan, 3 lakh tickets sold in 12 hours; Allu Arjun film may beat Baahubali 2) Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have been promoting Pushpa 2: The Rule across the country.

Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule has made ₹25.57 crore gross in pre-sales in India so far. The film sold more than 8 lakh tickets for over 16k shows. The amount accounts for the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions of the film in 2D, 3D, 4DX, and IMAX.

According to Prathyangira Cinemas, the film’s US distributor, the film has collected over $2 million ( ₹16.93 crore) in pre-sales, taking the total to over ₹42.50 crore in India and the US. Over 65k tickets have been sold in the US in over 1010 locations.

Pushpa: The Rise had sold 1.25 lakh tickets for the Hindi-dubbed version in the first 12 hours. Pushpa 2: The Rule is ahead by a sizeable margin, having sold 1.8 lakh tickets in Hindi by noon on December 1. The film collected over ₹12 crore in Telugu and ₹8 crore in Hindi so far.

KGF: Chapter 2 collected ₹80 crore in pre-sales and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made ₹90 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to rake in similar numbers, given the amount it has raked in already.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to delve into the life of Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun. The sequel is expected to explore more of his marriage to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and his enmity with Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. The makers released the fourth song from the film, Peelings, over the weekend. The film is touted to have a runtime of 3 hours 20 minutes.