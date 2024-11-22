Pushpa 2 US distributor placates fans' concerns about few shows: ‘Wicked, Gladiator 2, Moana 2 also releasing’

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, sold over 40k tickets in the US days before its release on December 4. However, fans seem worried that the film doesn’t have enough shows in the region to break records. Prathyangira Cinemas, the US distributor of the film, placated fan concerns. (Also Read: Meet Kannada actor who is seen with half-shaved head in Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer; was also part of Devara Part 1) Allu Arjun plays a daily wage worked turned gangster called Pushpa Raj in the film.

‘We know where to fit in’

A fan made a flow chart comparing the number of shows allotted to Pushpa 2 in Cinemark screens versus Kalki 2898 AD and Devara: Part 1, claiming that the Arjun-starrer had shows ‘nowhere close to them’. The distributors replied to the fan on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “We understand ur concerns. Situation in the USA is bit different now with WICKED, GLADIATOR 2 and Moana 2 studios also having screens on that day. We r giving it our all. You don’t need to worry we know exactly where to fit in.”

They also reminded fans that they were the ones who distributed both Kalki 2898 AD and Devara: Part 1 in the US. “We’re already in the TOP 3 in terms of show count with 3.3K+ shows across nearly 900+ locations which is a dream release for any Indian cinema,” they wrote, adding, “Don’t worry brother things will fall into place. We still have 2 weeks time and we’re set to go even higher.” But worried fans also complained about more Hindi shows being available in the US than Telugu.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s hit 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film has been years in the making, with Arjun maintaining his long-haired and bearded look for long. Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the film. The film will be released in all south Indian languages, Bengali and Hindi.