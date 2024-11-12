Devara Part 1 OTT release: Unimpressed internet asks Jr NTR to shelve Part 2

Devara Part 1 OTT release: Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres on September 27. Despite the mixed reviews, the film's team said it made ₹509 crore gross worldwide in 16 days of release. But since Devara: Part 1 was released on Netflix on November 8, there has been non-stop chatter on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out the film’s flaws. (Also Read: Suriya calls Chiranjeevi his inspiration; likes this about Jr NTR, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu) Devara: Part 1 OTT release: Jr NTR, who played dual roles in the film, has been asked by fans to ditch the sequel.

Devara: Part 1 OTT release reactions

Koratala has drawn ire since its Netflix release, with Anirudh Ravichander being called the film’s ‘saviour’. Numerous memes have also been made about how even Jr NTR’s fans, who staunchly supported the film when it was released theatrically, have now been pointing out its flaws.

A fan asked Tarak to shelve the film’s sequel, Devara: Part 2, writing, “Shelve 2nd part anna @tarak9999.” Another agreed, “Downfall just after OTT. NTR should avoid second part.” One poked fun at Prakash Raj’s dialogue in the film, commenting, “Adhi teliyalante, mundhu nuvvu devara kadha vinali (If you want to know why, you need to know Devara’s story first).”

A Tarak fan consoled themselves that, “Final Ga…. NTR lanti fanbase unna hero cheyakapoiunte Devara would’ve been an outrighted disaster. Ni Range veru saami @tarak9999 (If Devara starred anyone than an actor with Jr NTR’s fanbase, it would’ve been a disaster.)”

A person wrote that Anirudh gave the film ‘Gladiator range music’ but the film was a complete let-down, writing, “Anirudh gademo Gladiator ki kottinattu kodathadu, akkada jarigevemo chillara godavalu. Complete non sync. (There was no sync between Anirudh’s Gladiator range music and the silly fights in the film)”

A fan emotionally wrote, “Anirudh gadu vadu bgm tho half beaked, cooked, boiled movie ki pranam posadu. Devara 2 shelve chesi, vere projects midha concentrate cheyadam better. (Anirudh elevated a half baked movie with his music. It’s better to shelve Devara 2 and concentrate on other projects),” giving Anirudh a rating of 5 stars, Jr NTR 4 stars and Koratala and the movie 2 stars.

Some even dug out interviews of Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram comparing the film to Game of Thrones and calling it a ‘visual spectacle’ criticising him as the film did not match up to any of the details he had given.

What next for Jr NTR

Jr NTR, who defended the film against critics after its theatrical release, also told the press that Koratala will work on the film’s sequel after a short break. For now, the actor has okayed a film helmed by Prashanth Neel and begun shooting for it. He will also debut in Bollywood soon with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.