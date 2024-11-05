Devara Part 1 OTT release: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan film to stream online soon but with a catch

Devara Part 1 OTT release: Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara: Part 1 released in theatres on September 27. The film, which received mixed reviews but did well at the box office, will soon stream digitally. Know when and where to watch the film. (Also Read: Jr NTR attends brother-in-law Narne Nithiin's engagement; gifts necklace to bride. Watch) Devara Part 1 OTT release: Jr NTR plays dual roles in Koratala Siva's film.

Devara: Part 1 OTT release

On Tuesday, the official Netflix India account announced on Instagram that Devara: Part 1 will be available for streaming from November 8. Sharing a poster of Jr NTR from the film, they wrote, “It’s time… It’s time for fear to step in, for the sea to turn red and for the hills to hail the Tiger.”

However, the OTT platform added that the film will first be released in south Indian languages, with the Hindi version to stream at a later date. “Watch Devara on Netflix, on 8 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Coming soon in Hindi. #DevaraOnNetflix,” they added.

Fans were thrilled to see the announcement but those who wanted to watch the film in Hindi wondered why they had to wait longer. “Hindi dubbed kab aayega (When will the Hindi dubbed version be released),” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Hindi se kya dushmani hai yaar? (What do you have against Hindi)” Numerous other people also commented asking when the Hindi version of the film would be released. The platform is yet to make an announcement about the same.

About Devara: Part 1

Apart from Jr NTR, Saif and Janhvi, Devara: Part 1 also stars Prakash Raj, Ajay, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music. The film tells the story of a coastal village chieftain called Devara, played by Tarak, who clashes with another chieftain called Bhaira, played by Saif when he wants the village to stop illegal activities and turn over a new leaf. The film made more than ₹509 crore worldwide, according to the film's team.