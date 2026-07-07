Internet not impressed with Awarapan 2 song Ve Junoon, says it sounds like ‘Saiyaara first draft’

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “Love the flashbacks to Shriya Saran.” Another said, “Emraan Hashmi's era of love songs is back.” A user wrote, “The OG Emraan is back… old vibes ve Junoon.” A comment read, “This is the kind of song that slowly grows on you and ends up becoming your comfort song!! so excited for what's next in Awarapan 2.”

Ve Junoon, the first song from Awarapan 2 , is out! Featuring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, the romantic track established the fraught dynamic between the two characters in the film, with flashbacks from Shriya Saran in the first film also included in it. However, response to the composition by Mithoon was mixed. While many liked the melancholic tune and praised the vocals of Subodhh Sharma, there were others who thought the song was very similar to the title track of Saiyaara .

Saiyaara 2.0? Several users compared the tune to Saiyaara title track, which was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. Sung by Faheem, the title track emerged as a chartbuster last year. A comment read, “I was expecting something unbelievable keeping in mind the buzz but they disappointed. Seems like we are hearing #Saiyaara Song!” “I can’t quite explain it, but almost every Bollywood film or song I watch now feels like I’ve already seen or heard it before feels strangely familiar,” said another. “What is this? It sounds like saiyaara first draft,” noted a user.

About Awarapan 2 The upcoming sequel Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, with Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kholi, and Atul Kumar in key roles. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui, the film is locked for a global theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

The teaser of the film was released a week ago, and saw Emraan Hashmi voicing Shivam’s inner thoughts, as he reflects, “Kuch logon ki kahaniyan unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti. Unki kahani doosron ke liye likhi jaati hai (Some people's stories do not end on their own terms; their stories are written for others).”

The montage shows his downward spiral: visits to Aaliyah's grave, glimpses of Disha Patani playing the harp, Shabana Azmi looking on, and chaotic, muddy fights in the pouring rain. As the tension builds, Shivam states, “Dard se purana rishta hai mera (I have a long-standing relationship with pain).”

The film is set to clash at the box office with Sunny Deol-led Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film also stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.