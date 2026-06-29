Awarapan 2 teaser: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam after 19 years, says ‘dard se purana rishta hai mera’. Watch

Emraan Hashmi is officially stepping back into the shoes of Shivam Pandit. Nineteen years after Awarapan quietly earned cult status among audiences, its world is finally returning to the big screen. Released on the film's 19th anniversary, the first teaser of Awarapan 2 promises an emotional continuation of a story, but this time packing even more emotions and action to face. Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 teaser.

Awarapan 2 teaser brings Shivam Pandit back The newly dropped teaser introduces us to a man still shattered by the loss of Aaliyah (Shriya Saran), drifting through life without a cause. With Emraan Hashmi voicing Shivam’s inner thoughts, the clip plays out like a deeply personal confession.

The teaser sets a sombre tone right from the start as Shivam reflects, “Kuch logon ki kahaniyan unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti. Unki kahani doosron ke liye likhi jaati hai (Some people's stories do not end on their own terms; their stories are written for others).”

The montage shows his downward spiral: visits to Aaliyah's grave, glimpses of Disha Patani playing the harp, Shabana Azmi looking on, and chaotic, muddy fights in the pouring rain. As the tension builds, Shivam states, “Dard se purana rishta hai mera (I have a long-standing relationship with pain).”

The teaser ends on a dramatic note with a bruised, bloody Shivam looking straight into the lens to say, “Is baar ya to ye awaarapan khatam hoga, ya main (This time, either this aimless wandering will end, or I will).” It’s dark, intense, and perfectly captures the franchise's moody essence while scaling up the action.

If anything stands out in the teaser, it’s the revival of Toh Phir Aao. Mithoon has composed this fresh version, titled Toh Phir Aao 2.0, alongside lyricist Sayeed Qadri. We only get a fleeting listen here, but it’s more than enough to stir up all that old emotional nostalgia we associate with the track.