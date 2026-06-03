Exclusive | Amaal Mallik: Take 60 films away from me, I will respond with Awarapan 2

Apart from his music, composer and singer Amaal Mallik is often trending online for his unfiltered revelations on social media. “Not many from Bollywood want to call a spade a spade,” says Amaal, talking about being vocal with his thoughts. Ahead of his upcoming concert in Gurugram on June 5, we ask him if there was ever a time, during his hustling days, that the singer wanted to give up and take a step back from the industry. Amaal Mallik

“I feel that every day and then I force myself back up (laughs). It's a funny journey. I came to this place with the simple intention to make my father and mother proud, and prove that my legacy has what it takes to go ahead through all these years. I really believe that we all have our highs and lows. It's difficult for someone who comes with an independent attitude into the film industry. That's who I am. I am very chilled out. I don't know how to be very ‘Ji, sir’. That's very tough for me. I have always been very respectful. I have always called people ‘sir’. But there is a certain level of dishonesty towards the craft which I am unable to do to make certain kinds of songs, build my bank account, stay in the limelight. These are factors that can bind someone who believes that his journey is short. I think I am here for the longer run. At 35, I don't want to land up unwell and reach the hospital every other year,” says Amaal.

Ask him about his recent post about being a victim of industry politics and being removed from 60 films, the singer shares, “I don't want to name anybody. Over the years if you read all my interviews from 2015 to now, I have virtually given a road map of understanding what the film industry and the music industry is about. Who are the culprits? The culprits are not just one particular label or a particular director or a particular actor. From time to time, they keep changing and start creating issues in the lives of musicians across our system. Those who can handle it, are handling it. I have handled it for 10 years. And I have made it clear that this is not the way I would like to move forward. So I have no problem with anyone. But what I believe is if you can take 60 films away from me, I will answer it with one Awarapan.”

Amaal Mallik's Instagram story