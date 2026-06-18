Batwara 1947 teaser: Aamir Khan's voice chills as Sunny Deol stands against hate, Preity Zinta marks emotional return

Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol have joined hands to bring audiences a story of courage set against the backdrop of the Partition. The first glimpse of the film was released on Thursday through its teaser. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Sunny's son Karan Deol. Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 will release on August 14.

Batwara 1947 teaser The one-minute-five-second teaser begins with Aamir Khan's voiceover as he narrates how India got its freedom after a 200-year-long struggle but was also scarred by the bitter and brutal partition of the country. Aamir narrates how people were killed in the name of religion, while the visuals show mass killings taking place on trains and in the streets. Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi is seen distressed by the riots as she says, "Everything will happen according to God's will."

The visuals then show Sunny running along a railway track. The teaser also offers glimpses of Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal's characters. Shortly after, Sunny is confronted by rioters, who ask if he is willing to take "panga" with them, but he faces them head-on. The teaser ends with the caption, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage."

Sunny shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “When batwara drew lines between people, he chose courage over fear. ✨ Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August.”