Sunny Deol looks tense as he visits his ailing dad Dharmendra in hospital with son Karan Deol. Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s health sparked concern recently after he was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up last week. His family has now confirmed that the actor is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. A new video shows his son, Sunny Deol, arriving at the hospital to visit his ailing father and be by his side. Sunny Deol visits dad Dharmendra in hospital.

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol reach hospital to meet Dharmendra

The video shows Sunny, accompanied by his son, Karan Deol, arriving at Breach Candy Hospital. The actor was seen sitting in the front seat, looking tense as he covered his face with his hand. Karan, seated in the back, appeared occupied with his phone. Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, was also spotted arriving at the hospital to be with him.

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday. While the reason for his admission remains unknown, Sunny issued a statement requesting privacy. “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, when Dharmendra visited the hospital, fans grew worried about his health. However, his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, interacted with reporters and reassured fans. When she was spotted at the airport leaving the city, photographers asked her, “Sir kaise hain (How is sir)?” to which she simply gestured “okay,” putting concerns to rest.

Sources close to the actor later clarified that his visit was for a routine check-up. “Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and often visits the hospital for regular medical tests. It seems someone spotted him there, leading to unnecessary panic among fans. He is absolutely fine,” a source said.

Dharmendra’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film Ikkis, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film follows Arun’s journey from his early days in military training to the battlefield, showcasing his courage, patriotism, and ultimate sacrifice at just 21. The film is slated for release in cinemas on December 25.