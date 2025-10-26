Thamma box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film holds strong, earns over 90 crore

Thamma box office collection day 6: Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films expanded its horror-comedy universe with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is continuing to hold steady at the box office. Thamma box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy started on a strong note on Diwali.

Thamma box office update

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Thamma is performing well at the box office. On day six, which marked the first Sunday after its release, the film earned ₹13 crore, bringing its total collection to ₹91.70 crore.

The film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, had started on a strong note on Diwali before slightly dipping over the weekdays. But it seems to be making a healthy recovery over the weekend now. In terms of occupancy, the film had an overall 23.19 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Sunday.

The supernatural-themed film saw a significant boost at the box office on its fifth day, earning ₹13.1 crore. This marked a 31 percent jump compared to the previous day, when the film had raked in ₹10 crore. The surge in collections suggests growing audience interest, indicating that the film is gaining momentum as it continues its theatrical run.

On Saturday, Thamma surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Varun Dhawan’s Maddock horror-comedy Bhediya, which had grossed ₹68.99 crore. Prior to this, the film had already overtaken the domestic earnings of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, which had earned ₹60.35 crore.

The film is working well overseas as well. Thamma has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in terms of worldwide earnings in five days.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as vampires, with Ayushmann playing a journalist caught in the midst of their bloody battle. The film comes with several surprise cameo appearances from other actors in the MHCU, including Varun Dhawan.

Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (both 2024). Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a bloody love story. It was released on October 21.